October 24, 2019 Weather Forecast

October 24, 2019 Weather ForecastOctober 24, 2019, 6:00 AM HST (Updated October 24, 2019, 6:00 AM)
Looking Ahead
Hilo
Today: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 87. West wind 6 to 8 mph becoming east in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tonight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72. Calm wind becoming west southwest around 6 mph in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Friday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 87. West wind 5 to 9 mph becoming east in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Kona
Today: Scattered showers after noon. Increasing clouds, with a high near 83. Light and variable wind becoming west 5 to 7 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tonight: Scattered showers before 10pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. Southeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Friday: Scattered showers after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 83. West northwest wind 5 to 8 mph becoming calm in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Waimea
Today: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 79. Light and variable wind becoming north northeast 6 to 11 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tonight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 57. Northeast wind 6 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Friday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 79. Northeast wind 5 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Kohala
Today: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 71. Calm wind becoming east 5 to 8 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tonight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 51. Breezy, with an east wind 6 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Friday: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 71. Calm wind becoming east 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
South Big Island
Today: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. Breezy, with an east wind 15 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tonight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 72. Breezy, with a northeast wind 13 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Friday: Scattered showers, mainly after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 13 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Puna
Today: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 84. East southeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light and variable in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tonight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70. Light and variable wind becoming west around 6 mph in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Friday: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 84. West wind 6 to 10 mph becoming east in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Waikoloa
Today: Scattered showers after noon. Increasing clouds, with a high near 85. Light and variable wind becoming west northwest 5 to 9 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tonight: Scattered showers before 10pm. Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly clear, with a low around 66. East northeast wind 5 to 8 mph becoming light and variable in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Friday: Scattered showers after noon. Increasing clouds, with a high near 85. Northwest wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov