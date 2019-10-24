October 24, 2019 Surf Forecast

By Big Island Now
October 24, 2019, 4:00 AM HST (Updated October 24, 2019, 4:00 AM)
×

no slideshow

Photo: James Grenz

Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.

North East

am        pm  

Surf: Chest to shoulder high NE medium period swell.

SPONSORED VIDEO

Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with SSE winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting ESE 15-20mph in the afternoon.

North West

am        pm  

Surf: Ankle to knee high SW long period swell.

Conditions: Clean in the morning with SE winds less than 5mph. Light sideshore texture conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting SW 5-10mph.

West

am        pm  

Surf: Knee high SW long period swell with occasional thigh high sets.

Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NNE winds 5-10mph. Glassy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting NW less than 5mph.

South East

am        pm  

Surf: Waist to chest high ESE medium period swell with occasional shoulder high sets.

Conditions: Semi glassy in the morning with NNE winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the E.

Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

ADVERTISEMENT

Print

Share this Article

You Might Also Like

Get Weekly Updates

Get a quick summary of what's happening on Hawaii with our weekly email of news highlights:

ARTICLE COMMENTS ( 0 )
View Comments