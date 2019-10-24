Ka’u Burglar Steals Batteries and Little Else

A burglary in Ka’u has police on the lookout for a suspect who might be doing some searching of his or her own after reportedly stealing a flashlight, the batteries to go with it and not much else.

An unknown suspect broke into the Ocean View home of a 70-year-old female at some point between Friday, Oct. 18 and Sunday, Oct. 20. The homeowner was away from the residence during that time, said Maj. Robert Wagner of the Hawai‘i Police Department.

SPONSORED VIDEO

When the victim returned home at 4 p.m. Sunday, she found that she was missing a flashlight, AA batteries and a single glove, according to a post on the Ka’u PD Facebook page. As of Thursday, the victim had reported no other belongings stolen.

There are no suspects, Wagner said, and the HPD investigation into the case remains ongoing.