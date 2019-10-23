Flood Advisory for North, South Kona Districts

Flood Advisory for North, South Kona DistrictsOctober 23, 2019, 8:52 PM HST (Updated October 23, 2019, 8:52 PM)
The National Weather Service has issued a Flood Advisory for North and South Kona Districts through this evening.
A Flood Advisory means localized flooding may occur. Due to the Flood Advisory, the following are issued:
- Residents in flood prone areas are asked to remain alert for flooding conditions.
- Be aware that road closures may occur without notice.
- Do not attempt to cross flowing water; turn around don’t drown.
- Be on the alert for malfunctioning traffic signals. Treat flashing traffic lights as a four-way stop.
- If lightning threatens your area, the safest place to be is indoors.