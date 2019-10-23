Explorations Expo Promotes Innovation, Technology

The 3rd Annual Hawai‘i Explorations Expo (HE`E) is coming up. The event is about promoting innovation and technology for the future of Hawai‘i.

The expo invites the public to learn how to be a citizen scientist and make meaningful contributions to important research.

A special talk will be given by Henk Rogers, a visionary philanthropist and founder of the nonprofit Blue Foundation, a local organization that’s pioneering the effort to transition to 100% clean energy in the state.

The expo will be held at Afook-Chinen Civic Auditorium in Hilo on Oct. 27 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. It is free and open to the public.

For more information on the event and schedule for the day, visit http://www.hawaiisciencemuseum.org/2019/10/13/3rd-annual-hawaii-explorations-expo-hee/.