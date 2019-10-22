Small Craft AdvisoryOctober 22, 2019, 9:50 AM HST (Updated October 22, 2019, 9:35 AM)
9:20 AM HST, Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019: National Weather Service Honolulu
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST WEDNESDAY
Winds and Seas: East winds 15 to 25 knots. Seas 6 to 9 feet.
Affected Areas: Alenuihaha Channel, Big Island Leeward Waters, Big Island Southeast Waters.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS
A small craft advisory means that wind speeds of 25 to 33 knots and/or seas 10 feet or greater are expected to produce conditions hazardous to small craft. Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.