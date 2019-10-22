SBDC Workshop to Deal With Anxiety

The West Hawai‘i Small Business Development Center will be offering a workshop titled The Entrepreneur Mindset: Proactive Steps to Eliminate Business Anxieties and Quiet your Inner Critic on Thursday, Oct. 31, from 9 a.m.-11:30 a.m.

Registration begins 8:45 a.m. at Hale Iako in Suite 119, 73-970 Makako Bay Drive, Kailua-Kona, on the NELHA (OTEC) Campus.

Business owners, managers and executives deal with dozens of responsibilities daily: hiring, firing, managing staff, increasing revenue, decreasing expenses, making it through the day, planning for the future and on and on. We all get plagued by the whispering gremlins of self-doubt, imposter syndrome and anxiety.

This workshop will arm you with the tools to embrace the uncertainty, recognize the gremlins when they appear and even turn them to your advantage. Attendees will leave with simple actions that will positively impact their day-to-day business.

Guest speaker, Alex Mitchell, is a successful business coach and business development strategist in Kailua-Kona.

Registration is $20 and space is limited. Register online at www.hisbdc.org, click on the Events/Workshops link on the homepage, or call 808-333-5000 for more information.