Mass Transit to Shift Sales From Hilo Baseyard

The County of Hawai’i Mass Transit Agency is stopping all sales at its Hilo Baseyard effective Nov. 15, 2019, and all in-person sales of bus passes and taxi coupons will be done at the Mo’oheau Bus Terminal.

The change is being made for the convenience of Mass Transit’s customers because the location of the baseyard, near the Hilo Transfer Station, is too far away from the center of town, a County press release said.

SPONSORED VIDEO

Mass Transit will continue to accommodate mail-in orders for bus passes or taxi coupons, and the Agency will mail them to the customer free of charge. Mail to: Mass Transit Agency, 25 Aupuni, Hilo 96720.

Taxi licenses will continue to be handled by appointment only at the Mass Transit Baseyard office.

For further information, contact the Mass Transit Agency at 808-961-8744.