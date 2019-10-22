Kamuela Man Charged in Connection to Invasion of Privacy

A report of invasion of privacy led to the arrest of a Kamuela man on Oct. 22.

The report stems from an incident on Oct. 20. At approximately midnight, an unknown male was seen to be standing outside a bathroom window of a residence, located in the 62-2400 block of Haleola Place in Kamuela, according to a press release from Hawai‘i County Police Department.

The man, later identified as 23-year-old Jeron Ramos, “appeared to be video-recording on a device that appeared to be a cellular telephone as a juvenile female was located within the bathroom area,” the release states.

Officers obtained a description of the suspect, continued the investigation, and were able to identify as the responsible individual.

This morning, South Kohala Patrol officers arrested and charged Ramos for one count of first-degree invasion of privacy. Bail was set at $2,000. Ramos posted the bail and was provided a future court date.