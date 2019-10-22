Get Your Pets Ready for Howl’ween

The Hawai‘i Island Humane Society is gearing up for its annual Howl’ween events to take place in both sides of the island.

The first benefit will take place on Oct. 26 at The Shops at Mauna Lani from 3-5 p.m. All walkers, with or without dogs, are invited to participate and encouraged to raise pledges to support shelter animals.

“Our Howl’ween Dog Walks bring tons of smiles to participants, pooches, and passersby. There’s no better way to enjoy a Saturday afternoon in Mauna Lani Resort and to encourage the camaraderie between pets and their owners,” said Hawaii Island Humane Society Chief Executive Officer Charles Brown. “You can’t help but smile when seeing a great costume on a dog and their owners.”

Event highlights include costume competitions including best human/dog duo, a photo booth and beer, wine and cocktails. There will be prizes for the most funds raised.

Personal fundraising link and sponsorship information at hihs.org.

The second event will take place on Oct. 30 from 4-5 p.m. at PETCO Hilo. Festivities include a costume contest, adoptable dogs and treats for dogs and keiki.

“You can’t help but smile when seeing a great costume on a dog and their owners! We hope to see you at The Shops at Mauna Lani and at PETCO in Hilo,” Brown said.

Proceeds from the Howl’ween Dog Walk will benefit many of the Hawai‘i Island Humane Society’s many needs, including pet supplies and free spay and neuter services to help to eliminate pet overpopulation.

Contact Hawai‘i Island Humane Society Community Programs Director Lauren Nickerson at 808-334-3361 or email [email protected] for more information on the Hilo and Mauna Lani events.