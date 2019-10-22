Fourth Fridays Celebrates Lanihau-lloween

By Big Island Now
October 22, 2019, 11:30 AM HST (Updated October 22, 2019, 11:00 AM)
Fourth Fridays will celebrate Lanihau-lloween on Friday, Oct. 25, at the Lanihau Center parking lot in Kailua-Kona.

There will be a haunted house, keiki pumpkin decorating, food trucks, a costume contest fashion show, dance performances by West Hawaii Dance Academy and the band Lucky Tongue will play the event.

A beer garden will be running thanks to sponsor Ola Brew, and all proceeds will go to the West Hawaii Dance Academy.

Email [email protected]com if you want to vend. If you haven’t been a vendor before, submit pictures/websites/social media sites of your wares/items. Upon approval, you will be sent the online link to register.

