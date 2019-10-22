Award-Winning KULEANA Set for Release

KULEANA, the first locally-originated motion picture in a decade to screen statewide in theater chains, enjoyed an unprecedented seven-week, 13-theater run in Hawai‘i and Guam. The film also screened in more than 40 cities across the US in 2018, grossing over $200,000.

Now, the mystery/drama set on Maui in 1971 is set to release to as a Blu Ray/DVD combo, as well as to Video on Demand as under the title of “KULEANA–MAUI.”

People can now purchase the Blu Ray/DVD combo pack from HawaiiCinema.com or in select retailers across the state. The movie can also be viewed or purchased on digital Video on Demand. It will release to national TVOD, VOD and international territories under the title “MAUI.”

“The adjustments with the title are designed to reach a broad audience outside Hawai‘i. MAUI is easily recognized worldwide,” said the film’s writer and director Brian Kohne. “The movie explores historical issues, which are increasingly relevant today. We’d love to share our message of kuleana with the world through broadcast and cable television, and popular streaming services such as Netflix. Initially, the only way to see the movie is at HawaiiCinema.com.”

KULEANA–MAUI stars an all-Hawai‘i cast and won Best of Fest at the Guam Film Festival, and Audience Choice at the Santa Cruz Film Festival, the Maui Film Festival and the San Antonio Film Festival in 2017.

The Hawai‘i Film Critics Society selection as Best Hawaiian Feature in 2018, the movie tells the story of a disabled Vietnam vet who rediscovers the Hawaiian warrior within to protect his family, defend their land and clear his father’s name.

“KULEANA is a fine film that will resonate with audiences anywhere, but if you live in Hawai‘i and love these islands, don’t miss it,” said critic Terry Hunter of Hawaii News Now.

The film stars Moronai Kanekoa, Sonya Balmores, Kristina Anapau, Stefan Schaefer, Branscombe Richmond, Augie T, Marlene Sai, Mel Cabang, Kainoa Horcajo and Vene Chun. Kamehameha Schools Maui freshman Kealani Warner shines in her featured role as young Kimberly Coyle.

KULEANA-MAUI was written and directed by Brian Kohne (GET A JOB), produced by Stefan Schaefer (ARRANGED), with a score from Willie K and Johnny Wilson. The soundtrack features island hits of the era from Sons of Hawai‘i, Sunday Manoa, Marlene Sai and Genoa Keawe, in addition to classics from Joni Mitchell, Procol Harum, and Tony Orlando and Dawn.

Check out the film’s page on Facebook at facebook.com/KuleanaMauiMovie.