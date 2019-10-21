Weekly Update: HPD Arrests 21 Motorists for DUI

By Big Island Now
October 21, 2019, 4:11 PM HST (Updated October 21, 2019, 4:11 PM)
The Hawai`i Police Department arrested 21 motorists for driving under the influence of an intoxicant during the week of Oct. 14 to Oct. 20, 2019. Eight of the drivers were involved in a traffic accident. One of the drivers was under the age of 21.

So far this year, there have been 896 DUI arrests compared with 889 during the same period last year, an increase of 0.8%

DUI Arrests by District
DistrictWeekly Total Year to Date
Hāmākua011
North Hilo03
South Hilo4237
Puna5152
Ka’u118
Kona7387
South Kohala483
North Kohala05
Island Total21896
There have been 782 major accidents so far this year compared with 977 during the same period last year, a decrease of 20%.

To date, there have been 15 fatal crashes resulting in 15 fatalities compared with 24 fatal crashes resulting in 26 fatalities — two of which had multiple deaths — for the same time last year. This represents a decrease of 37.5% for fatal crashes and 42.3% for fatalities.

DUI roadblocks and patrols will continue islandwide.

