Two-toed sloth born at Hilo Zoo

Two-toed sloth born at Hilo ZooOctober 21, 2019, 11:53 AM HST (Updated October 21, 2019, 11:53 AM)
Courtesy of Pana'ewa Zoo
Courtesy of Pana'ewa Zoo Courtesy of Pana'ewa Zoo Courtesy of Pana'ewa Zoo
Pana‘ewa Rainforest Zoo in Hilo welcomes back their two-toed sloth, Akala, after giving birth to Sid. Friends of Panaewa Zoo posted photos of the baby and mother on Facebook. Check out the pictures above.
Akala and Sid were on display to the public on Sunday. For more information about the zoo, visit https://www.hilozoo.org.