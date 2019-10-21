October 21, 2019 Weather Forecast

There are no active watches, warnings or advisories

Looking Ahead

Hilo

Today: Showers likely, mainly before noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 85. East wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Tonight: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Tuesday: Showers likely, mainly before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 85. Calm wind becoming east 5 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Kona

Today: Scattered showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. West northwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Scattered showers, mainly before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 67. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tuesday: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. West northwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Waimea

Today: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 79. East northeast wind 6 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Tonight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58. East wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Tuesday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 79. East northeast wind 9 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Kohala

Today: Showers likely, mainly before noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 71. East wind 11 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Tonight: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52. Breezy, with an east wind 13 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Tuesday: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 71. Breezy, with an east wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

South Big Island

Today: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 84. Breezy, with an east northeast wind around 22 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 73. Windy, with an east northeast wind around 23 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tuesday: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. Windy, with an east northeast wind around 23 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Puna

Today: Showers likely, mainly before noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 82. East northeast wind 5 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Tonight: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. North wind 6 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Tuesday: Showers likely, mainly before noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 82. North wind 6 to 10 mph becoming east northeast in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Waikoloa

Today: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. Calm wind becoming northwest around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Isolated showers before midnight. Mostly clear, with a low around 67. East southeast wind 3 to 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 85. Northwest wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the afternoon.