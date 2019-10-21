October 21, 2019 Surf Forecast

Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.

North East

am pm

Surf: Chest to shoulder high NE medium period swell.

Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with SSE winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting SE 15-20mph in the afternoon.

North West

am pm

Surf: Ankle to knee high SW long period swell.

Conditions: Semi glassy in the morning with ENE winds less than 5mph. Sideshore texture/chop conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting SW 5-10mph.

West

am pm

Surf: Knee high SW long period swell with occasional thigh high sets.

Conditions: Light sideshore texture in the morning with N winds 5-10mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting W less than 5mph.

South East

am pm

Surf: Waist to chest high ESE medium period swell with occasional shoulder high sets.

Conditions: Clean in the morning with NW winds 5-10mph. Light sideshore texture conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the NE.