Gov. Ige Invited to Japan’s Enthronement Ceremony

Gov. David Ige will be attending Emperor Naruhito’s enthronement ceremony and related events in Japan this week. The governor is one of seven Japanese-Americans who have been invited to the enthronement ceremony at the Imperial Palace on Oct. 22 (Japan time).

Christine Kubota, an attorney on Honolulu, will also be attending.

While in Japan, Ige will also attend a dinner hosted by Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and an event in which Emperor Naruhito receives congratulations from the Japanese-American delegation and 480 guests.

Lt. Gov. Josh Green will serve as acting governor until Gov. Ige returns from Japan on Oct. 25.