Emergency Relief Period Extended For Homelessness

In his capacity as acting governor, Lt. Gov. Joshua Green issued a sixth supplementary proclamation that extends the disaster emergency relief period for homelessness across the state.

The purpose of the emergency proclamation is to accelerate the completion of housing projects for individuals and families who are transitioning out of homelessness. It also expands shelter capacity and access to services.

SPONSORED VIDEO

The governor signed the initial emergency proclamation for homelessness on Dec. 14, 2018, a supplementary proclamation on Feb. 12, 2019, a second on April 12, 2019, a third supplementary emergency proclamation on June 7, 2019, a fourth supplementary proclamation on Aug. 6, 2019 and the fifth on Aug. 23, 2019.

The sixth supplementary proclamation extends the relief period until Dec. 16, 2019.