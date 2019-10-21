Elderly Woman Identified, Reunited With Family

On Sunday, the Hawai‘i Police Department (HPD) was contacted about an unidentified, elderly woman wandering alone in the area of Oshiro Road in Volcano, near Hamaulu and Komo Streets.

Found with no identification, the woman suffers from dementia and was unable to identify herself to police. After requesting help from the public, HPD was able to positively identify the woman as Christine Dannow.

SPONSORED VIDEO

The police reported that Dannow, who was being held at Hilo Medical Center, has been reunited with her family.