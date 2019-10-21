‘Coffee with a Cop’ Coming up in Kona

By Big Island Now
October 21, 2019, 10:04 AM HST (Updated October 21, 2019, 10:04 AM)
The “Kona Community Policing Coffee with a Cop” event takes place Oct. 22 from 7 to 9 a.m. at the Kahalu‘u Beach Park in Kona, located at 78-6702 Ali‘i Dr.

“Coffee with a Cop” encourages community members to get to know their police officers over a cup of coffee. This casual event has no agenda and topics of conversation can range from sharing personal stories to discussing neighborhood issues.

