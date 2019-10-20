Upcoming ‘Coffee with a Cop’ Dates

There will be several opportunities throughout the remainder of the year for Big Island residents to caffeinate with cops at coffee stops in Kailua-Kona.

The purpose of the Hawai‘i Police Department’s “Coffee with a Cop” campaign is to familiarize the public with its local police force, develop communication channels and build relationships.

Upcoming dates are as follows:

Wednesday, Nov. 6 from 9 to 11 a.m. at the Kona Library, located at 75-138 Hualalai Road.

Tuesday, Nov. 12 from 7 to 9 a.m. at the Kona Commons Mcdonalds, located at 74-5453 Makala Boulevard.

Wednesday, Dec. 4 from 9 to 11 a.m. at the Kona Library.

Tuesday, Dec. 10 from 7 to 9 a.m. at Kona Commons Mcdonalds.

On Oct. 18 a Coffee with a Cop event was held at Kealekehe High School for teachers and staff, which HPD said was attended by 35-40 staff and faculty.