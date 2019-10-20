October 20, 2019 Weather Forecast

October 20, 2019 Weather ForecastOctober 20, 2019, 6:00 AM HST (Updated October 20, 2019, 6:00 AM)
Looking Ahead
Hilo
Today: Showers likely, mainly between 7am and 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 86. Southwest wind 5 to 7 mph becoming east in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tonight: Showers likely, mainly after 7pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. South southeast wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Monday: Showers likely, mainly before 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 85. Light and variable wind becoming east 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Kona
Today: Scattered showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tonight: Scattered showers, mainly before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 68. Light north northwest wind. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Monday: Scattered showers, mainly after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. West northwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Waimea
Today: Scattered showers, mainly after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 79. Northeast wind 7 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tonight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59. East wind around 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Monday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 79. East northeast wind 6 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Kohala
Today: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 71. East wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tonight: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53. East wind around 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Monday: Showers likely, mainly before noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 71. East wind 11 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
South Big Island
Today: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. Windy, with an east northeast wind 22 to 28 mph, with gusts as high as 36 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tonight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 74. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 20 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Monday: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. Breezy, with an east northeast wind around 22 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Puna
Today: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 83. Calm wind becoming east 5 to 9 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Tonight: Showers likely, mainly after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. East northeast wind around 6 mph becoming light and variable. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Monday: Showers likely, mainly before noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 82. East northeast wind 5 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Waikoloa
Today: Scattered showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. East wind 5 to 8 mph becoming calm in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tonight: Isolated showers before midnight. Mostly clear, with a low around 68. Light east southeast wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Monday: Scattered showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. Calm wind becoming northwest around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov