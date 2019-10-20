October 20, 2019 Surf Forecast

By Big Island Now
October 20, 2019, 4:00 AM HST (Updated October 20, 2019, 4:00 AM)
North East

am        pm  

Surf: Chest to shoulder high NE medium period swell.

Conditions: Choppy/sideshore current with SE winds 15-20mph.

North West

am        pm  

Surf: Ankle to knee high SW long period swell.

Conditions: Clean in the morning with ESE winds less than 5mph. Semi choppy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting WSW 5-10mph.

West

am        pm  

Surf: Knee high SW long period swell with occasional thigh high sets.

Conditions: Clean in the morning with NE winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WSW.

South East

am        pm  

Surf: Waist to chest high ESE medium period swell with occasional shoulder high sets.

Conditions: Light sideshore texture in the morning with NE winds 5-10mph. Semi choppy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the ENE.

Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

