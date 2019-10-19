Salvation Army Seeking Holiday Donations, Volunteers

The Salvation Army is seeking donations and volunteer support from local businesses and the public to help support those in need during the 2019 holiday season.

The charity is requesting monetary and in-kind donations, as well as volunteer bell ringers to help collect donations in the communities they live in. Visit hawaii.salvationarmy.org to learn more.

In an effort to kick-start these efforts, Salvation Army will host two Red Kettle events on Hawai‘i Island in November:

Hilo – Nov. 7 at The Arc of Hilo from 7:30 to 9 a.m.

Kailua-Kona – Nov. 19 at Island Lava Java in Kona from 11:30 to 1 p.m.

To participate, register online at hilokettlekickoff.org.

SPONSORED VIDEO

Businesses can adopt an actual red kettle or counter kettle for their reception area, office or store front by calling the Development Department at (808) 988-2136.

“It’s important to remember that Red Kettle donations stay in the communities where they were donated. said Major Jeff Martin, divisional leader for The Salvation Army Hawaiian & Pacific Islands Division. “We’re also enhancing our Online Angel Tree program this year, allowing the community to raise funds not only for Christmas gifts for keiki (children) and kupuna (seniors), but also to provide support for those in need throughout the year.”

The Angel Trees program provides new clothing and toys for keiki and gifts for seniors in need. Christmas trees are decorated with paper angel tag ornaments with the first name, age and gender of a keiki or senior. Donors can select one or more tags from the Angel Tree and purchase appropriate gifts.

Angel Trees will be set up at all Central Pacific Bank branches and at many malls and stores throughout the state beginning Nov. 29. The final day to drop off gifts at CPB branches is Dec. 13. Monetary donations may continue to be made until Dec. 31.

Monetary donations are also being accepted online at AngelTreeHI.org. Visitors may create a personalized Angel Tree fundraiser online to share and help fundraise. Businesses can also create an Angel Tree Team fundraiser online.