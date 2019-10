The public is invited to get to know local police officers working in the community during “Coffee with a Cop” on Tuesday, Nov. 5, from 8 to 10 a.m. at Honokohau Starbucks in Kona.

Stop in, enjoy a cup of joe and start up a conversation on mutual topics of interest and concern. Honokohau Starbucks is located at 74-5035 Queen Ka‘ahumanu Highway in Kona.