October 19, 2019 Weather Forecast

There are no active watches, warnings or advisories

Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.

Looking Ahead

Hilo

Today: Occasional showers, mainly before 7am. High near 85. Light and variable wind becoming east southeast 5 to 9 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. Southeast wind around 6 mph becoming south southwest in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Sunday: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 86. Southwest wind 5 to 7 mph becoming east in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Kona

Today: Isolated showers after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 83. Light and variable wind becoming west southwest 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Isolated showers before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. North northwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday: Scattered showers after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 83. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Waimea

Today: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 79. Breezy, with a northeast wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Tonight: Scattered showers, mainly after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58. North northeast wind 6 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Sunday: Scattered showers, mainly after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 79. Northeast wind 7 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Kohala

Today: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 71. East wind 10 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52. East wind 5 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Sunday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 71. East wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

South Big Island

Today: Isolated showers before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 84. Windy, with an east northeast wind 23 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 73. Windy, with an east northeast wind around 23 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Sunday: Isolated showers after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 84. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 20 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Puna

Today: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 82. West northwest wind 5 to 8 mph becoming east in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Tonight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. East wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Sunday: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 83. Calm wind becoming east 5 to 9 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Waikoloa

Today: Partly sunny, with a high near 85. East northeast wind 9 to 14 mph becoming light and variable in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 18 mph.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. Light and variable wind becoming east 5 to 8 mph in the evening.

Sunday: Scattered showers after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 85. East wind 5 to 8 mph becoming calm in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.