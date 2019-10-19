October 19, 2019 Weather Forecast

October 19, 2019 Weather ForecastOctober 19, 2019, 6:00 AM HST (Updated October 19, 2019, 6:00 AM)
Looking Ahead
Hilo
Today: Occasional showers, mainly before 7am. High near 85. Light and variable wind becoming east southeast 5 to 9 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tonight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. Southeast wind around 6 mph becoming south southwest in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Sunday: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 86. Southwest wind 5 to 7 mph becoming east in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Kona
Today: Isolated showers after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 83. Light and variable wind becoming west southwest 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tonight: Isolated showers before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. North northwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Sunday: Scattered showers after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 83. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Waimea
Today: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 79. Breezy, with a northeast wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Tonight: Scattered showers, mainly after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58. North northeast wind 6 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Sunday: Scattered showers, mainly after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 79. Northeast wind 7 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Kohala
Today: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 71. East wind 10 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tonight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52. East wind 5 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Sunday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 71. East wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
South Big Island
Today: Isolated showers before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 84. Windy, with an east northeast wind 23 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 73. Windy, with an east northeast wind around 23 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.
Sunday: Isolated showers after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 84. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 20 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Puna
Today: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 82. West northwest wind 5 to 8 mph becoming east in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Tonight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. East wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Sunday: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 83. Calm wind becoming east 5 to 9 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Waikoloa
Today: Partly sunny, with a high near 85. East northeast wind 9 to 14 mph becoming light and variable in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 18 mph.
Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. Light and variable wind becoming east 5 to 8 mph in the evening.
Sunday: Scattered showers after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 85. East wind 5 to 8 mph becoming calm in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov