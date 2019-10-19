Stem Basketry Workshop Offered at Volcano Art Center

The community is invited to learn the art of stem basket weaving with Jelena Clay on Saturday, Nov. 2, from 9 to 1 p.m., at Volcano Art Center’s Ni‘aulani Campus in Volcano Village.

The class will teach students how to take a palm seed stem and craft it into a defined shape that can hang from a wall. The baskets will have a leather hanger and take shape from a mold created by students during the workshop. All supplies will be provided, including dyes to add color.

Participants are invited to bring a favorite bead or seed pod to incorporate into their project. Embellishments will be available for students to add to their work.

The fee to attend the class is $55 general and $50 for VAC members, plus a $30 supply fee. Pre-registration is required to attend. Register by calling Volcano Art Center at (808) 967-8222 or visit www.volcanoartcenter.org.

SPONSORED VIDEO

Clay is a nationally recognized fiber and gourd artist who has produced a variety of contemporary and traditional works using a wide array of materials.

Volcano Art Center’s Ni‘aulani Campus is located at 19-4074 Old Volcano Road.