Hawai‘i Island Weekly Road Closures: Oct. 19–25

The State of Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation has announced the following temporary road and lane closures for the week of Oct. 19 to 25, 2019.

Lane closure schedules may change at any time without further notice. All projects are weather-permitting.

For information about statewide closures, click here.

DANIEL K. INOUYE HIGHWAY (ROUTE 200)

SPONSORED VIDEO

NORTH HILO (24-HOUR CLOSURE) Shoulders are closed on the Daniel K. Inouye Highway (Route 200) in both directions at the Mauna Kea Access Road intersection, 24-hours a day, 7 days a week. Exercise caution when traveling through the area.

MAUNA KEA ACCESS ROAD (ROUTE 210)

NORTH HILO (24-HOUR CLOSURE) Mauna Kea Access Road (Route 210) is closed in both directions at the Daniel K. Inouye Highway intersection, 24 hours a day period, seven days a week for TMT work.

HAWAI‘I BELT ROAD (ROUTE 19)

HONOMU Alternating lane closure on Hawai‘i Belt Road (Route 19) in the southbound direction between mile markers 13 and 15, Honomu Road and Chin Chuck Road, on Monday, Oct. 21, through Friday, Oct. 25, from 7:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., for landscaping and shoulder work.

SOUTH HILO Lane shifts on Hawai‘i Belt Road (Route 19) in both directions in the vicinity of mile markers 2 and 10, Wailuku Bridge and Waia‘ama Bridge, on Monday, Oct. 21, through Friday, Oct. 25, from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., for striping work.

PA‘AUILO Alternating lane closure on Hawai‘i Belt Road (Route 19) in both directions in the vicinity of mile markers 29 and 32, between Moonlight Road and Kealakaha Bridge, on Monday, Oct. 21, through Friday, Oct. 25, from 7:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., for landscaping work.

MĀMALAHOA HIGHWAY (ROUTE 11/19/190)

KA‘Ū Alternating lane closure on Mamalahoa Highway (Route 11) in both directions between mile markers 56 and 57 in the vicinity of Punaluu Black Sand Beach on Monday, Oct. 21, through Friday, Oct. 25, from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., for bridge reconstruction work. Traffic will be detoured through temporary bypass bridges for the duration of remaining construction operations.

KA‘Ū Alternating lane closure on Mamalahoa Highway (Route 11) in both directions in the vicinity of mile marker 52 and 54, on Monday, Oct. 21, through Friday, Oct. 25, from 7:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., for landscaping work.

SOUTH KONA Alternating lane closure on Mamalahoa Highway (Route 11) in both directions in the vicinity of Mile markers 101, in the vicinity of Ho‘okena Beach Road on Monday, Oct. 21, through Friday, Oct. 25, from 7:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., for landscaping work.

QUEEN KA‘AHUMANU HIGHWAY (ROUTE 19)

NORTH KONA (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK) Alternating lane closure on Queen Ka‘ahumanu Highway/Hawai‘i Belt Road (Route 19) in both directions between mile markers 119 and 122, Lako Street and Henry Street, on Monday, Oct. 21, through Friday morning, Oct. 25, from 7:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., for landscaping work.

AKONI PULE HIGHWAY (ROUTE 270) & KAWAIHAE ROAD (ROUTE 19)

SOUTH KOHALA Alternating lane closure on Kawaihae Road (Route 19) in both directions in the vicinity of mile markers 59 and 67, Akulani Street and Emmalani St, on Monday, Oct. 21, through Friday, Oct. 25, from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., for striping work.