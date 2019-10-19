Free Metastatic Breast Cancer Workshop Offered in Kona

Kona Community Hospital will present a free informational workshop on metastatic breast cancer on Saturday, Oct. 26, from 9 to 11 a.m., in Kona.

Participants will learn about the latest treatment options and side effect management strategies for metastatic breast cancer. The workshop will also explore techniques for coping with the social and emotional challenges of the disease.

SPONSORED VIDEO

The event will feature speaker Vicky Atkinson, RN, BSN, OSN, and oncologist Dr. Forest Swan, Jr., who will be present to answer questions.

For more details and to register, contact Vicky Atkinson at (808) 322-6910 (dial option 1, then option 4) or email [email protected].

The workshop will be at Kona Community Hospital’s administration building in conference room two located at 79-1019 Haukapila Street in Kealakekua.