Applicants Sought for Indigenous Storytellers Program

Creative Lab Hawai’i will offer its Weekend Ideation Program for emerging storytellers of indigenous heritage on Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 16 and 17, from 9 to 5 p.m., at Hawai‘i Pacific University.

The free program supports members of indigenous communities and those working with them to bring their stories to a broader audience.

Working directly with indigenous mentors who are professionals in the entertainment industry, participants will have the opportunity to pitch their stories, receive feedback and create a three-month action plan for their projects.

In addition to the weekend, the program includes three months of online coaching. All mediums will be covered, including word-based projects and traditional or contemporary non-text-based storytelling.

A maximum of 30 participants will be accepted to the program. The deadline to apply is Thursday, Oct. 31. Participants will be informed of their acceptance by Friday, Nov. 1. Indigenous language speakers are encouraged to apply.

Free information sessions about the program are being offered every Wednesday through October from 6 to 7 p.m. Register online here.

All accepted participants must attend an online welcome information session on Saturday, Nov. 2, using Zoom. For questions, contact [email protected].

In addition to the weekend program, Creative Lab is offering a free, one-hour discussion panel with mentors on Saturday, Nov. 16, from 5 to 6 p.m. at Hawai‘i Pacific University. To attend, register here.