Traffic Advisory for Hilo on Oct. 20

A temporary one-way traffic pattern will be put in place on Kapi‘olani Street in Hilo to accommodate parishioners attending the “Installation Mass” celebration and fellowship gathering at St. Joseph Catholic Church.

Traffic will be allowed to flow in the Puna, or southeasterly, direction on Kapi’olani Street, between WaiSnuenue Avenue to Haili Street. The one-way traffic pattern will be in effect between the hours of 5 a.m. through 6 p.m. on Oct. 20.

During this time, parking will be allowed on both sides of Kapi’olani Street.