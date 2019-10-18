Renewed Request for Public’s Help in Finding Missing Man

Hawaiʻi County Police are renewing their request for the public’s help in locating 27-year-old Kyle Brittain who was reported as missing.

He was last seen near the Waipi‘o Valley lookout area on Aug. 30. He had informed family members that he was going hiking for the day on the transverse (Zig-Zag) trail in Waipi‘o Valley, towards Waimanu Valley. His vehicle was located the same day at the Waipi‘o Valley lookout parking area. He has not been seen or heard from by family and friends since.

Brittain is described as being 5-feet-11-inches, 145 pounds, with brown hair and eyes.

Hawaiʻi County Police and Fire personnel, along with family, friends, and volunteers, have conducted extensive air and ground searches in the Waipi‘o and Waimanu Valley areas. Police continue their investigative efforts to locate Brittain, and have been following up on numerous tips from the community. At this time, this case remains classified as a Missing Person investigation.

Police ask anyone who may have seen or spoken to Brittain in the Waipi‘o Valley area, or who may have any information on his whereabouts or this investigation to call the Hawaii Police Department’s non-emergency number at 808-935-3311.