Outstanding Warrants List

Police ask that anyone who knows the whereabouts of a person on this list call the Police Department’s non-emergency line at 808-935-3311. Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call Crime Stoppers at 808-961-8300 in Hilo or 808-329-8181 in Kona and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.

Crime Stoppers is a volunteer program run by ordinary citizens who want to keep their community safe. Crime Stoppers doesn’t record calls or subscribe to caller ID. All Crime Stoppers information is kept confidential.

SPONSORED VIDEO

Persons who know a warrant is out for their arrest are advised to report to the nearest police station to avoid having an officer go to their home or workplace to arrest them.

As of Oct. 18, the following individuals are wanted by the Hawai‘i Police Department because of outstanding warrants:

Shawna L. Tidwell, 36, Ocean View

Kerri Tilford, 51, Waikoloa

James A.V. Tilley, 36, Pāhoa

Indiana R. Tillman, 24, South Lake Tahoe, CA

Eltino Tilmon, unk, Hilo

Jesse JTK Tilton, 45, Hilo

Harold I. Timbresa, 37, Hilo

Davis K. Tiogangco, 33, Pāhoa

Charles Tippy, 54, Hilo

Shantel Tipton, 41, unknown

Nicholas R. Tirapelli, 40, Hilo

Harry Tisa, 32, Hilo

Jaya K. Titcomb, 39, Kailua-Kona

Srue Tobin, 31, Keauhou

Kittrick K. Toki, 23, Mt. View

Leland K. Toki, 39, Hilo

Sherrilynn M. Toledo, 34, Kea‘au

Kellen Tolentino, 37, Honoka‘a

William F. Tolliver, 39, Kailua-Kona

Jason Tom, 28, unknown

Jake Tommy, 38, Hilo

Zco Tongatoutai, 35, Hilo

Brewer Tonumaipea, 38, Pāhoa

Luke Toone, 36, Woods Cross, UT

Christine Topich, 22, Hilo

Individuals can find out if they have a misdemeanor warrant or a traffic warrant by going to the Hawaii State Judiciary’s website at www.courts.state.hi.us. From there, click on “eCourt Kekua” and then follow the directions. Information about felony warrants is not yet available online.