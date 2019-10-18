October 18, 2019 Weather Forecast

There are no active watches, warnings or advisories

Looking Ahead

Hilo

Today: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 86. Light and variable wind becoming east 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Showers likely, mainly after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. Light and variable wind becoming west around 6 mph in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Saturday: Showers likely, mainly before 7am. Partly sunny, with a high near 85. West wind around 6 mph becoming light and variable. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Kona

Today: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. Light and variable wind becoming west southwest 5 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Scattered showers, mainly before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 66. Light and variable wind becoming east around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Saturday: Isolated showers after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 83. West southwest wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Waimea

Today: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 78. Windy, with a northeast wind 20 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Tonight: Scattered showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 57. Breezy, with a northeast wind 14 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Saturday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 79. Breezy, with a northeast wind around 16 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Kohala

Today: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 70. Very windy, with an east wind 26 to 36 mph, with gusts as high as 50 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Showers likely, mainly after midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 51. Windy, with an east wind 20 to 29 mph, with gusts as high as 43 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Saturday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 71. Breezy, with an east wind 16 to 21 mph decreasing to 7 to 12 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

South Big Island

Today: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. Windy, with an east wind 21 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Isolated showers before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 72. Windy, with an east northeast wind 22 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday: Isolated showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 84. Windy, with an east northeast wind 21 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Puna

Today: Showers likely, mainly before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 82. West wind 6 to 10 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Showers likely, mainly after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. North northeast wind around 8 mph becoming west northwest after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Saturday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 82. West northwest wind around 8 mph becoming east northeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Waikoloa

Today: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 9 to 14 mph increasing to 16 to 21 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 66. Breezy, with an east wind 13 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Saturday: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. East wind 9 to 14 mph becoming light and variable in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.