UH Enrollment Drops Across the State

Enrollment across the University of Hawai‘i’s 10 campuses statewide dipped roughly 2% in the fall 2019 semester as compared to the year before, a UH press release said late last week.

The total number of students enrolled dropped from 51,063 students to 49,977 students. Nine of the 10 UH campuses saw reductions in enrollment, reflecting the national trend of declining enrollment since peak highs following the 2008 recession, the release continued.

Windward Community College is the only UH campus to see an enrollment increase with 2.4% growth.

“We continue to refine our analytics to understand very specifically our enrollment successes as well as shortfalls” said UH President David Lassner. ”In spite of the challenges in competing with a strong labor market, we performed well in many key areas including first-time freshmen, rising four-year graduation rates and continued early college success. We need to do more to increase student recruitment, retention and transfer within the system.”