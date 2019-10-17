October 17, 2019 Weather Forecast

There are no active watches, warnings or advisories

Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.

Looking Ahead

Hilo

SPONSORED VIDEO

Today: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 85. South southwest wind 5 to 8 mph becoming east northeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Tonight: Showers likely, mainly between 7pm and 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 7 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Friday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 85. West wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Kona

Today: Scattered showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. West wind 3 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 64. Calm wind.

Friday: Isolated showers after noon. Sunny, with a high near 82. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Waimea

Today: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 80. Windy, with a northeast wind 13 to 18 mph increasing to 19 to 24 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 34 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts between three quarters and one inch possible.

Tonight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54. Windy, with a northeast wind 16 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Friday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 80. Windy, with a northeast wind 8 to 13 mph increasing to 18 to 23 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Kohala

Today: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 73. Windy, with an east northeast wind 13 to 18 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 34 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Tonight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 46. Windy, with an east northeast wind 15 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Friday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 73. Windy, with an east wind 16 to 21 mph increasing to 25 to 30 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

South Big Island

Today: Sunny, with a high near 83. Windy, with an east wind 25 to 29 mph, with gusts as high as 37 mph.

Tonight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 73. Windy, with an east wind around 26 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. Windy, with an east northeast wind 22 to 26 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Puna

Today: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 82. Light and variable wind becoming east northeast 5 to 10 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Tonight: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. North wind 6 to 8 mph becoming west after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Friday: Showers likely, mainly before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 82. North northeast wind 5 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Waikoloa

Today: Sunny, with a high near 85. Breezy, with a west wind 5 to 10 mph becoming northeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 64. Breezy, with a northeast wind 15 to 20 mph becoming east southeast 7 to 12 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 84. Breezy, with a light east wind becoming northeast 12 to 17 mph in the afternoon.