No Injuries Reported After Car Fire in Hilo

No injuries were reported after a car fire in the alley way next to TJMaxx Wednesday night.

According Hawaii County Police, a taxi cab light caught on fire and the heat bubbled and some paint on the side of wall set off the sprinkler outside the clothing store, located at 111 E. Puainako Street.

The fire occurred in the entrance near the alley and near the theater.

Star Alaniz posted a video to Facebook last night. The video shows the vehicle engulfed in flames and smoke outside the clothing store.