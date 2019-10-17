No Injuries Reported After Car Fire in Hilo

By Tiffany DeMasters
October 17, 2019, 8:22 AM HST (Updated October 17, 2019, 11:43 AM)
No injuries were reported after a car fire in the alley way next to TJMaxx Wednesday night.

According Hawaii County Police, a taxi cab light caught on fire and the heat bubbled and some paint on the side of wall set off the sprinkler outside the clothing store, located at 111 E. Puainako Street.

The fire occurred in the entrance near the alley and near the theater.

Star Alaniz posted a video to Facebook last night. The video shows the vehicle engulfed in flames and smoke outside the clothing store.

Tiffany DeMasters
Tiffany DeMasters is a reporter for Big Island Now. Tiffany worked as the cops and courts reporter for West Hawaii Today from 2017 to 2019. She also contributed stories to Ke Ola Magazine and Honolulu Civil Beat. Tiffany is an award-winning journalist, receiving recognition from the Utah-Idaho-Spokane Associated Press and Society of Professional Journalists. Tiffany grew up on the Big Island and is passionate about telling the community’s stories.
