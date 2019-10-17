Maunakea Traffic Citations top 5,000

The Hawai‘i Police Department continues increased traffic enforcement on Maunakea, the site of a protest over the Thirty Meter Telescope that has now stretched on for more than three months. Police introduced the initiative on Aug. 15, 2019.

The continuing efforts of police during the most recent weeklong period covering Oct. 10–16 to date have resulted in the issuance of an additional 401 traffic citations and two suspects arrested for six offenses. The 401 citations were categorized as follows:

Speeding (212)

Excessive Speeding (1)

Seatbelt (13)

Child Restraint (2)

Cellular Phone/Electronic device (8)

Tint (11)

No Driver’s License (11)

No Insurance (14)

Unsafe vehicle (15)

Other moving violation (16)

No License plate (10)

Regulatory (88)

Parking (0)

The six arrested offenses were categorized as follows:

Driving Under the Influence of Intoxicants (1)

Driving with a Revoked License (1)

Contempt/Failure to appear warrants (1)

Probation Revocation warrants (3)

The combined total of the nine-week-long Daniel K. Inouye Highway enhanced traffic enforcement efforts by HPD stands at 5,033 citations issued and 48 persons arrested for 80 offenses. The effort will continue for the duration of the ongoing protest situation to promote the safety of motorists and pedestrians alike.