Flags Ordered at Half Staff for Rep. Cummings

At the direction of the President of the United States, Gov. David Ige has ordered that the United States flag and the Hawai‘i state flag will be flown at half-staff in memory of U.S. Rep. Elijah E. Cummings (D-MD 7th District).

Flags at the State Capitol and upon all state offices and agencies as well as the Hawai‘i National Guard in the State of Hawai‘i, beginning immediately, and they will remain at half-staff through Oct. 18.