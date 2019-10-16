UPDATE: Man Killed in Tractor Accident ID’d

Officials have identified a Honoka‘a man killed in a tractor accident last week as Michael Shinsky.

Hawai‘i County Fire Department initially responded to Shinksy’s property on Oct. 8 at Kalopa Mauka Road on a report of a tractor accident at his Honokaa residence. Upon arrival, emergency crews found Shinsky pinned underneath the tractor.

Officials determined that while the 69-year-old was operating the heavy-duty farm tractor it overturned on an embankment causing him to be ejected and pinned underneath the machinery.

Shinsky was transported to the Hilo Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

The Area I Criminal Investigation Section responded to the scene to assist in the investigation.

An autopsy was performed on Oct. 15 and determined that Shinsky died as a result of the injuries sustained in the accident.