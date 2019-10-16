Small Craft AdvisoryOctober 16, 2019, 9:05 PM HST (Updated October 16, 2019, 9:05 PM)
‹
›×
8:37 PM HST Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019: National Weather Service Honolulu
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM FRIDAY
Winds: East winds to 25 knots.
Affected Areas: Big Island Leeward Waters, Big Island Southeast Waters.
SPONSORED VIDEO
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS
A small craft advisory means that wind speeds of 25 to 33 knots and/or seas 10 feet or greater are expected to produce conditions hazardous to small craft. Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.