Small Craft AdvisoryOctober 16, 2019, 4:07 PM HST (Updated October 16, 2019, 4:07 PM)
‹
›×
3:27 PM HST, Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019: National Weather Service Honolulu
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST THURSDAY
Winds: East to 25 knots with higher gusts.
Affected Areas: Alenuihaha Channel.
SPONSORED VIDEO
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS
A small craft advisory means that wind speeds of 25 to 33 knots and/or seas 10 feet or greater are expected to produce conditions hazardous to small craft. Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.