3:27 PM HST, Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019: National Weather Service Honolulu

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST THURSDAY

Winds: East to 25 knots with higher gusts.

Affected Areas: Alenuihaha Channel.

SPONSORED VIDEO

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS

A small craft advisory means that wind speeds of 25 to 33 knots and/or seas 10 feet or greater are expected to produce conditions hazardous to small craft. Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.