Police Seek Public’s Help in Finding Volcano Woman

Hawaiʻi County Police are asking for help in locating a 44-year-old Volcano woman who is reported missing.

Lucy Castro was last seen leaving a Tiki Lane address in Ocean View at 1 a.m. on Oct. 7.

SPONSORED VIDEO

She is described as being 5-feet-2-inches, 137 pounds with brown eyes and long, wavy, black hair. It is unknown what she was last seen wearing.

Police ask that anyone with information on Lucy Castro’s whereabouts call the police department’s non-emergency line at 808-935-3311 or contact Detective Clarence Acob at 808-26-4646 ext.276 or email at [email protected]