October 16, 2019 Weather Forecast

There are no active watches, warnings or advisories

Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.

Looking Ahead

Hilo

Today: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 84. Calm wind becoming east 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Showers likely, mainly after 10pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. East wind around 6 mph becoming calm. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Thursday: Showers likely, mainly before 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 85. Light and variable wind becoming east 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Kona

Today: Scattered showers after noon. Increasing clouds, with a high near 82. Calm wind becoming north northwest 5 to 9 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tonight: Scattered showers before 9pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 67. Southeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Thursday: Scattered showers after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 82. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Waimea

Today: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 78. Breezy, with a northeast wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Scattered showers, mainly after 9pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58. North northeast wind 9 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Thursday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 79. East wind around 9 mph becoming north northwest in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts between three quarters and one inch possible.

Kohala

Today: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 70. Breezy, with an east wind 15 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52. Breezy, with an east southeast wind 11 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Thursday: Showers likely, mainly before noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 71. Breezy, with an east southeast wind 11 to 17 mph becoming north in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

South Big Island

Today: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. Breezy, with an east wind 20 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 73. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 18 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. Windy, with an east wind 20 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph.

Puna

Today: Showers likely. Partly sunny, with a high near 81. North wind around 7 mph becoming east northeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Tonight: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. Light and variable wind becoming south southwest around 6 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Thursday: Showers likely, mainly before noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 82. Light east northeast wind becoming east 5 to 10 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Waikoloa

Today: Scattered showers after 1pm. Increasing clouds, with a high near 84. Breezy, with a south southeast wind 7 to 15 mph becoming north in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tonight: Scattered showers before 10pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 67. North northeast wind 5 to 8 mph becoming light and variable. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Thursday: Increasing clouds, with a high near 84. East wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the morning.