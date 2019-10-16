October 16, 2019 Surf Forecast

Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.

North East

am pm

Surf: Chest to shoulder high NE medium period swell.

Conditions: Semi glassy/semi bumpy in the morning with NE winds less than 5mph. Semi choppy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting ESE 10-15mph.

North West

am pm

Surf: Ankle to knee high SW long period swell.

Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with E winds 5-10mph. Semi choppy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WSW.

West

am pm

Surf: Knee high SW long period swell with occasional thigh high sets.

Conditions: Glassy in the early morning with ESE winds less than 5mph. Bumpy/semi bumpy conditions move in during the morning hours with the winds shifting S 5-10mph.

South East

am pm

Surf: Waist to chest high ESE medium period swell with occasional shoulder high sets.

Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop in the morning with NNE winds 10-15mph. Fairly clean conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the N.