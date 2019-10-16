New UH Hilo Pharmacy Students Swear Oath

A new class of 48 first-year student pharmacists at the University of Hawaiʻi at Hilo recited the Oath of a Pharmacist at the Daniel K. Inouye College of Pharmacy’s White Coat Ceremony on Oct. 13, 2019, in the UH Hilo Performing Arts Center.

The ceremony signifies the rite of passage for students entering their first year in the professional program to affirm their commitment to the values of their profession, including professionalism, respect, integrity and compassion.

“I am proud of our students and grateful for the fact that they are going into a health profession where they can epitomize our mission of serving the region and the state with well-qualified graduates,” said UH Hilo Chancellor Bonnie D. Irwin.

Ka Haka ʻUla O Keʻelikolani College of Hawaiian Language performed the mele hoʻokipa, or welcoming chant, Ua Ao Hawaiʻi.

For the first time at a White Coat Ceremony, faculty, staff and students performed Oi Ola Wai Honua, written by Taupouri Tangaro, director of Hawaiian culture and protocols engagement for UH Hilo and Hawaiʻi Community College. The oli, a Hawaiian chant, was introduced at the Class of 2019 graduation dinner and will be performed at all future DKICP events.