Missing Kona Man in Need of Medication
October 16, 2019, 9:31 AM HST
Hawaiʻi County Police are searching for a 52-year-old Kailua-Kona man who was reported missing and in need of his medication.
Brian Larimore was last seen on Oct. 11 in Kailua-Kona. He is described as being 5-feet-11-inches, 175 pounds, with gray hair, dreads and hazel eyes.
Anyone with information on Larimore’s whereabouts to call the Police Department’s non-emergency line at 808-935-3311.