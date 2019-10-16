Missing Kona Man in Need of Medication

By Big Island Now
October 16, 2019, 9:31 AM HST (Updated October 16, 2019, 9:31 AM)
Hawaiʻi County Police are searching for a 52-year-old Kailua-Kona man who was reported missing and in need of his medication.

Brian Larimore was last seen on Oct. 11 in Kailua-Kona. He is described as being 5-feet-11-inches, 175 pounds, with gray hair, dreads and hazel eyes.

Anyone with information on Larimore’s whereabouts to call the Police Department’s non-emergency line at 808-935-3311.

