Judge Ups Bail for Crime Spree Suspect to $10 million

Joshua Hams won’t breathe free air anytime soon.

Hams terrorized Hawaii Island in August when he went on a crime spree that spanned hours and stretched from Hilo to Kona. On Monday Judge Robert D.S. Kim increased bail for the 38-year-old Kailua-Kona man from $1 million to $10 million after prosecutors initially requested bail be revoked, according to a West Hawaii Today report.

A January trial date has been pushed and criminal proceedings delayed while doctors determine Hams’ mental state and fitness for trial. A report and subsequent ruling are expected in December.

Prosecutors charged Hams with 43 counts including using a firearm in the commission of a felony, reckless endangerment and terroristic threatening among a host of other charges.