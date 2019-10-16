Hilo Man Indicted on Burglary of HPD Officer’s Home

A Hilo man was indicted on charges connected to breaking into a Hawai‘i County police officer’s home in Puna in May.

The indictment against Francis Kalei Laimana, 34, came down on Oct. 10. He is facing charges of first-degree burglary, first-degree terroristic threatening, third-degree assault, two counts of fourth-degree property damage and fourth-degree sexual assault.

Charges stem from an incident that occurred on May 8 at about 8:40 p.m. Hawai‘i Police Maj. Robert Wagner said the homeowner and three children were hiding in the home at the time of the break-in.

“No idea why (the) suspect broke into the home. (The) victims did not know who he was,” Wagner said. “I do not believe anything was taken.”

SPONSORED VIDEO

The major said there were two off duty officers nearby when the incident happened. They ended up scuffling with and detaining the suspect until police arrived. During the incident, a 50-year-old man was also bitten by Laimana.

According to the indictment, Laimana intentionally broke down the officer’s door. The 34-year-old entered the home “with the intent to terrorize or in reckless disregard of the risk of terrorizing another person,” court documents state.

Laimana has also been accused of exposing himself to people in the home.

Laimana was taken into custody at the scene. Police submitted the case to the Hawai‘i County of Prosecuting Attorney a couple of days later.

While a case against Laimana was moving through the district court, an indictment was filed, which moves the case to 3rd Circuit Court.