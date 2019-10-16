Hawai‘i County Drug Take-Back Initiative

The Hawaiʻi Police Department is participating in a nationwide prescription drug take-back initiative and is asking the public to do the same.

On Saturday, Oct. 26 members of the public may turn in unused, unneeded or expired prescription medications between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. at the following collection sites for safe, anonymous disposal:

Ka Waena Lapaʻau Medical Complex parking lot at 670 Ponahawai Street in Hilo

Kona Police Station at 74-0611 Hale Makaʻi Place Kailua-Kona

Tablets, capsules and all other solid dosage forms of medication will be accepted. New or used needles and syringes will not be accepted.

Illicit substances such as marijuana or methamphetamine are not a part of this initiative.

SPONSORED VIDEO

Having unused and expired medicine in your home increases the risk of prescription drug abuse and accidental poisoning. Proper disposal also helps reduce the risk of prescription drugs entering a human water supply or potentially harming aquatic life.

For more information about the drug take-back program, visit www.dea.gov.